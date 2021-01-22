Slight rise in number of people being hospitalised with COVID-19

During the week from 15 to 21 January an average of 125 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is 3% up on the 7-day rolling average for the week from 8 to 14 January, when an average of 122 people were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. On Thursday 21 January 144 COVID-19 patients were admitted to Belgian hospitals. 145 patients were discharged. There are currently 1,941 patients with COVID-19 that are being cared for in Belgian hospitals. Of these 338 are on intensive care wards and 182 are on ventilators.

During the week from 12 to 18 January an average of 49 people with COVID-19 died each day. This is 9% down on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week (5 to 11 January) when an average of 54 people died each day.

During the week from 12 to 18 January an average of 1,963 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 6% down on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week.

Between 12 and 18 January an average of 42,200 coronavirus tests were carried out each day. This is 5% down on the average number of tests carried out each day during the previous week. The percentage of those tested that test positive currently stands at 5.4%.

By Wednesday 20 January a total of 141,758 people in Belgian had recieved their first shot of coronavirus vaccine. This is 1.54% of the population.