Sports

Who can stop Club Brugge?

It has been a week of mid-week action in the Belgian First Division with matches being played on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings. Anderlecht enjoyed a confidence-boosting win against Charlerloi, while Standard made it three wins in a row under their new coach Mbaye Leye. There was no such luck for Beerschot’s new coach Will Still. The Rats lost 3-1 away to Eupen. Simon Mignolet was the hero in Club Brugge’s 2-1 win against KVO Oostende. KRC Genk’s draw against AA Gent leaves Club Brugge 9 points clear at the top. Cercle Brugge are now bottom after being beaten 1-0 by Royal Antwerp FC. 

The results

Excel Mouscron 1 – 1 Waasland-Beveren

RSC Anderlecht 3 – 0 Sporting Charleroi

KV Kortrijk          0 – 2 Sint-Truiden

KAS Eupen        3 – 1 Beerschot

KV Mechelen     0 – 4 Standard de Liège

Club Brugge      2 – 1 KV Oostende

R. Antwerp FC  1 – 0 Cercle Brugge

Zulte Waregem 2 – 3 OH Leuven

KRC Genk        1- 1 KAA Gent

The League table after 22 games

1) Club Brugge – 48 points

2) KRC Genk – 39 points

3) R. Antwerp FC – 37 points

4) OH Leuven – 35 points

5) RSC Anderlecht – 35 points

6) Standard de Liège – 34 points

7) Sporting Charleroi – 33 points

8) KV Oostende – 32 points

9) Zulte Waregem – 30 points

10) Beerschot – 30 points

11) KAS Eupen – 30 points

12) KV Kortrijk – 29 points

13) AA Gent -27points

14) Sint-Truiden – 26 points

15) KV Mechelen – 26 points

16) Excel Mouscron – 21 points

17) Waasland-Beveren -20 points

18) Cercle Brugge -  19 points

Top stories