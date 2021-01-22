Who can stop Club Brugge?

It has been a week of mid-week action in the Belgian First Division with matches being played on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings. Anderlecht enjoyed a confidence-boosting win against Charlerloi, while Standard made it three wins in a row under their new coach Mbaye Leye. There was no such luck for Beerschot’s new coach Will Still. The Rats lost 3-1 away to Eupen. Simon Mignolet was the hero in Club Brugge’s 2-1 win against KVO Oostende. KRC Genk’s draw against AA Gent leaves Club Brugge 9 points clear at the top. Cercle Brugge are now bottom after being beaten 1-0 by Royal Antwerp FC.