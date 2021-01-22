Who can stop Club Brugge?
It has been a week of mid-week action in the Belgian First Division with matches being played on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings. Anderlecht enjoyed a confidence-boosting win against Charlerloi, while Standard made it three wins in a row under their new coach Mbaye Leye. There was no such luck for Beerschot’s new coach Will Still. The Rats lost 3-1 away to Eupen. Simon Mignolet was the hero in Club Brugge’s 2-1 win against KVO Oostende. KRC Genk’s draw against AA Gent leaves Club Brugge 9 points clear at the top. Cercle Brugge are now bottom after being beaten 1-0 by Royal Antwerp FC.
The results
Excel Mouscron 1 – 1 Waasland-Beveren
RSC Anderlecht 3 – 0 Sporting Charleroi
KV Kortrijk 0 – 2 Sint-Truiden
KAS Eupen 3 – 1 Beerschot
KV Mechelen 0 – 4 Standard de Liège
Club Brugge 2 – 1 KV Oostende
R. Antwerp FC 1 – 0 Cercle Brugge
Zulte Waregem 2 – 3 OH Leuven
KRC Genk 1- 1 KAA Gent
The League table after 22 games
1) Club Brugge – 48 points
2) KRC Genk – 39 points
3) R. Antwerp FC – 37 points
4) OH Leuven – 35 points
5) RSC Anderlecht – 35 points
6) Standard de Liège – 34 points
7) Sporting Charleroi – 33 points
8) KV Oostende – 32 points
9) Zulte Waregem – 30 points
10) Beerschot – 30 points
11) KAS Eupen – 30 points
12) KV Kortrijk – 29 points
13) AA Gent -27points
14) Sint-Truiden – 26 points
15) KV Mechelen – 26 points
16) Excel Mouscron – 21 points
17) Waasland-Beveren -20 points
18) Cercle Brugge - 19 points