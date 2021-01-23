“At least 15 cases of South African variant in Ostend”

Many more samples from Ostend are currently being examined and the expectation is that the South African variant will emerge here too.

Affected wards are being completely isolated and only dedicated staff are being admitted. “Staff, patients and residents will be repeatedly tested to track down any possible further cases” the Ostend authorities say.

One person has already died.



Trace research shows that several cases are linked. All residents at two blocks of flats in the resort will also be tested as a precaution.