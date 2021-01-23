Army joins testing drive in Sint-Truiden as UK variant is confirmed

Samples from different year pupils have been analysed and all reveal the presence of the British variant. Clinical biologist at the Jessa Hospital Brigitte Maes: “A number of teachers too show the same pattern of the UK variant. We can assume all the cases linked to the school are UK variant cases”.

Mass testing is now being carried out in the eastern city. The Belgian army is being deployed. 700 people are being tested today alone. Most are children and youngsters, who have been identified via contact tracing and who have been invited for a test.

Many don’t know why they have been called up. Possibly, they have had a high-risk contact.

Veerle Heeren is Mayor of Sint-Truiden: “We knew the UK variant was present in the city. The results confirm we took the right decision to quarantine three schools three days ago. We are trying to incapsulate the virus by testing as many people as possible and quarantine and self-isolation”.