Corona hospitalisations higher for second day in a row
On Friday the average number of people hospitalised with coronavirus rose for the second day in succession. New case numbers and deaths were lower, while Belgium has now managed to vaccinate 162,945 people.
In the week to 22 January on average 127 people a day were hospitalised with Covid, the disease caused by coronavirus. The figure is up 5% on the week. On Friday 134 people were hospitalised with Covid. 150 patients were discharged.
1,876 patients are currently in hospital being treated for Covid. 345 are in critical care; 194 on a ventilator.
In the week to 19 January on average 50 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is down 4% on the week.
On average 1,964 new cases of coronavirus were reported each day over the same period. The figure is down 4% on the week.
In the week to 18 January on average 41,600 tests were carried out each day. That’s down 8% on the week. 5.5% of tests are coming back positive.
By 21 January 162,945 people in Belgium had received their first vaccination i.e. 1.77% of the population. 295 inhabitants had already had a second dose.