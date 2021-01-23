Corona hospitalisations higher for second day in a row

In the week to 22 January on average 127 people a day were hospitalised with Covid, the disease caused by coronavirus. The figure is up 5% on the week. On Friday 134 people were hospitalised with Covid. 150 patients were discharged.

1,876 patients are currently in hospital being treated for Covid. 345 are in critical care; 194 on a ventilator.

In the week to 19 January on average 50 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is down 4% on the week.

On average 1,964 new cases of coronavirus were reported each day over the same period. The figure is down 4% on the week.

In the week to 18 January on average 41,600 tests were carried out each day. That’s down 8% on the week. 5.5% of tests are coming back positive.

By 21 January 162,945 people in Belgium had received their first vaccination i.e. 1.77% of the population. 295 inhabitants had already had a second dose.