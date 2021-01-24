“Mutations rapidly gaining ground across Belgium”

The health minister urged us all to be careful in daily life, to wear a face covering, wash our mits, avoid contact with others and be extremely careful: “No, we shouldn’t get desperate, but test, isolate, vaccinate” he told VRT.

Mr Vandenbroucke identified the worry that the health system and hospitals could be overwhelmed as the biggest concern.

“This virus is disrupting the whole system. We are seeing cancers that are too far developed, people roaming about with a heart attack. Far fewer people with Covid need to be in hospital. Difficult weeks lie ahead, but there are positive factors: 190,000 people have been vaccinated.”