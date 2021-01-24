Corona latest: hospitalisations surge 14%, deaths now higher too

In the week to 23 January on average 133 people a day were hospitalised with Covid, the disease caused by coronavirus. On Saturday 136 new patients were admitted. 163 were discharged.

In all, 1,888 patients are being treated for Covid in hospital. 327 are in critical care; 167 are on a ventilator.

In the week to 20 January on average 51 people with Covid died each day. Deaths are up 1.4% on the week. It’s the first increase in weeks.

Over the same period on average 2,009 people a day tested positive for coronavirus. The figure is identical to that of a week ago and is no longer falling.

41,100 tests a day were conducted on average. The figure is down 10% on the week. 5.5% of tests are coming back positive.

By 22 January 183,387 people had received their first dose of the vaccine. This works out at 1.99% of the population. 495 residents have been given a second shot.