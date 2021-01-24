More and more schools closed by corona outbreaks
Three primary schools in the municipality of Bekkevoort (Flemish Brabant) have now been hit by a large outbreak of coronavirus. Both the ordinary and the British variant have been detected. 52 cases have been diagnosed so far including 45 among pupils and teachers.
One school was closed last week, but cases have now also been recorded at the two other schools.
All pupils and teachers at these schools are being tested today and must quarantine at least until Wednesday.
Meanwhile up in Antwerp big outbreaks have been reported at a Jewish school as well as at a school in the north of the metropolis.