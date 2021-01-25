Amateur football competitions cancelled for the rest of the season

The amateur football competitions had been suspended since mid-October and given the current situation with regard to the coronavirus pandemic the decision to declare this season’s amateur football competitions null and void has come as no great surprise.

The Crisis Cell is made up of representatives of professional football’s governing body the Pro League and the Flemish and Francophone amateur football associations.

Between now and the end of the season only matches in the First Division (1A) and the Second Division (1B) of men’s football will be able to take place as will matches in the Belgian Cup (Crocky Cup) and the Women’s Super League. Matches between youth teams with children under the age of 13 will also still be able to take place.