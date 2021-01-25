Arrests after protest against “class justice”

Those taking part wished to protest against a number of incidents in recent weeks and months in which they believe police used disproportion force resulting in injury or even death. They cited examples such as the death of 19-year-old Adil from Anderlecht who died last April after his scooter crashed into a police van during a police operation against people that were breaching the lockdown measures. A more recent example cited by the protesters is the death of 23-year-old Ibrahima Barrie in a police cell in Schaarbeek (Brussels) earlier this month.

Around 100 people were present at the start of the demonstration. The number of protesters soon grew. The demonstration passed peacefully for around an hour. However, trouble flared when the demonstrators were told to disperse.

The Brussels Police Spokeswoman Ilse Van de Keere told VRT News that after the demonstration there were small groups that were heading towards the city centre shouting “We’re going to smash everything up”. There were also others that refused to disperse fron the area where the demonstration had taken place. Ms Van de Keere added that police had made a number of arrests.

Eyewitness reports on social media say that police used tear gas and closed off a large group of demonstrators near to Brussels Central Railway Station.