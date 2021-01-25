Club Brugge extend lead to 12 points, Standard’s good run continues

It was another action-packed weekend of football in the Belgian First Division. The weekend started badly for RSC Anderlecht. They could only manage a goalless draw at home against Waasland-Beveren. On Saturday there were wins for KV Mechelen, KV Oostende, Excel Mouscron and Cercle Brugge. On Sunday, there were wins for Beerschot, Club Brugge, Standard de Liège and AA Gent. Club Brugge’s win against second-placed KRC Genk sees them go 12-points clear. Standard’s 4th straight win sees them climb up into the top 4.