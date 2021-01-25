Club Brugge extend lead to 12 points, Standard’s good run continues
It was another action-packed weekend of football in the Belgian First Division. The weekend started badly for RSC Anderlecht. They could only manage a goalless draw at home against Waasland-Beveren. On Saturday there were wins for KV Mechelen, KV Oostende, Excel Mouscron and Cercle Brugge. On Sunday, there were wins for Beerschot, Club Brugge, Standard de Liège and AA Gent. Club Brugge’s win against second-placed KRC Genk sees them go 12-points clear. Standard’s 4th straight win sees them climb up into the top 4.
The weekend’s results
RSC Anderlecht 0-0 Waasland-Beveren
KV Mechelen 3-0 KAS Eupen
KV Kortrijk 1-2 Cercle Brugge
Sint-Truiden 0-2 Excel Mouscron
Royal Antwerp FC 1-2 KV Oostende
Club Brugge 3-2 KRC Genk
Zulte Waregem 0-3 Beerschot
Standard de Liège 3-2 Sporting Charleroi
OH Leuven 0-3 KAA Gent
The league table after 23 games
Club Brugge – 51 points
KRC Genk - 39 points
R. Antwerp FC – 37 points
Standard de Liège – 37 points
RSC Anderlecht - 36 points
KV Oostende- 35 points
OH Leuven- 35 points
Sporting Charleroi- 33 points
Beerschot- 33 points
KAA Gent- 30 points
Zulte Waregem- 30 points
KAS Eupen- 30 points
KV Mechelen- 29 points
KV Kortrijk- 29 points
Sint-Truiden- 26 points
Excel Mouscron- 24 points
Cercle Brugge- 22 points
Waasland-Beveren- 21 points