Sports
Sebastien Smets

Club Brugge extend lead to 12 points, Standard’s good run continues

It was another action-packed weekend of football in the Belgian First Division. The weekend started badly for RSC Anderlecht. They could only manage a goalless draw at home against Waasland-Beveren. On Saturday there were wins for KV Mechelen, KV Oostende, Excel Mouscron and Cercle Brugge. On Sunday, there were wins for Beerschot, Club Brugge, Standard de Liège and AA Gent. Club Brugge’s win against second-placed KRC Genk sees them go 12-points clear. Standard’s 4th straight win sees them climb up into the top 4. 

The weekend’s results

RSC Anderlecht    0-0 Waasland-Beveren

KV Mechelen         3-0 KAS Eupen

KV Kortrijk             1-2 Cercle Brugge

Sint-Truiden           0-2 Excel Mouscron

Royal Antwerp FC 1-2 KV Oostende

Club Brugge           3-2 KRC Genk

Zulte Waregem       0-3 Beerschot

Standard de Liège  3-2 Sporting Charleroi

OH Leuven              0-3 KAA Gent

The league table after 23 games

Club Brugge –         51 points

KRC Genk    -          39 points

R. Antwerp FC –      37 points

Standard de Liège – 37 points

RSC Anderlecht -     36 points

KV Oostende-           35 points

OH Leuven-              35 points

Sporting Charleroi-   33 points

Beerschot-                33 points

KAA Gent-                30 points

Zulte Waregem-        30 points

KAS Eupen-              30 points

KV Mechelen-           29 points

KV Kortrijk-                29 points

Sint-Truiden-             26 points

Excel Mouscron-       24 points

Cercle Brugge-          22 points

Waasland-Beveren-   21 points

Top stories