COVID-19: Hospitalisations and number of people testing positive up

During the week from 18 to 24 January an average of 137 people with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is 19% up on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week (11 to 17 January) when an average of 115 people were admitted to hospital each day. This is the 4th day in a row that hospital admissions are up on what they were the previous week. On Sunday the 7-day rolling average was up 14%. On Saturday this was 5% with a rise of 3% being recorded on Friday.

On Sunday 24 January 105 COVID-19 patients were admitted to Belgian hospitals, while 61 patients were discharged. There are currently 1,923 patients with COVID-19 that are being cared for in Belgian hospitals. Of these 322 are on intensive care wards and 162 are on ventilators.

During the week from 15 to 21 January and average of 50 people with COVID-19 died each day. This is down 4.1% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week.

During the week from 15 to 21 January an average of 2,051 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is up 2% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. During the same period an average of 41,500 people were tested for coronavirus each day. 5.6% of those tested were found to be infected with coronavirus.

By Saturday 23 January 189,312 people in Belgium had received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 2.06% of the adult population. Meanwhile, 584 people had already had their second jab.