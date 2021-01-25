Flemings plan to row across the Atlantic

It will be an arduous journey with the rowers working in 2-hour shifts. Gijs Vandenbogaerde told Radio 2 West Flanders that he and his friends will row in pairs with the person that isn’t rowing being able to sleep or prepare food. The three rowers will be taking 1,500 portions of freeze-dried food with them for their voyage. Living for two months in a surface area of just 7M² will prove a real test of the three rowers’ friendship.

Koen De Gezelle from Ghent (East Flanders) will captain the Trans-Atlantic rowing trip. Mr De Gezlle has been building boats for 20 years and is specialised in seafaring rowing boats. As well as seeing the voyage as an opportunity to put his boat-building company in the spotlight rowing the Atlantic is something that he has dreamed of doing for many years.

The third man on the boat will be Jelle Veyt. Mr Veyt is doing the Seven Summits Challenge in which you climb the highest mountain on each of the 7 continents. However, Jelle Veyts wishes to reach the mountains he intends to climb under his own steam. When he climbed Mount Everest, he cycled to the Hilmalayas. He is currently cycling to Portugal ready to set sail for America next week. Once in America he will climb a mountain in Alaska.