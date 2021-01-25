No large-scale outbreak of South African coronavirus variant in Ostend
Testing has shown that there is no large-scale outbreak of the South African coronavirus variant in the West Flemish coastal city of Ostend. On Saturday tests revealed that 16 residents in three care homes there had become infected with coronavirus.
They were put under lockdown and further tests discovered that more people at the homes were infected with the virus. On Sunday 157 residents of two blocks of flats in Ostend were also tested for coronavirus.
14 of them tested positive. It is still unclear which variant of the virus those that tested positive are infected with. However, what is clear is the extent to which the virus has spread has remained limited.