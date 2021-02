Belgium’s state-owned rail company NMBS has ordered new double-decker train carriages at Bombardier. To complete the work Bombardier is hiring extra staff for its Bruges plant: the order creates work for 180 people for 18 months. A new dedicated production line will have to be started up. The rail company is investing 450 million euros in the project to purchase 204 double-decker trains that will all be built in Bruges.