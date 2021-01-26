Bpost delivery van ‘full of parcels’ stolen in Mechelen
A Bpost delivery full of parcels got stolen at an industrial park in Mechelen (Antwerp Province) last week. A post office worker tried to stop the van, but when the driver ignored her signs, she had to call the police. The van was recovered a few hours later, but all the parcels had disappeared.
Several hours later police checked the home of a convicted criminal, who had been tagged. He had left home without authorisation. Imagine their ‘surprise’ when they encountered all the missing parcels at his home.
The thief will no longer get away with an electronic tag, but has been detained and will have to stay in jail at least for a while. Police are examining the parcels and are hopeful they will be able to return them to their rightful owners.