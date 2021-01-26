Children’s treasure turns out to be stolen jewels

The hoard included ten chains, two watches, rings and bracelets. At home Arthur showed his mum their booty. “He told me he had a surprise” says Mum Karen. “When I saw what it was, I thought this is more than a surprise. These were no play jewels”.

Karen contacted Robbe’s mum too as he had taken part of the find home too.

“The jewels included a bracelet with name and surname. We searched the internet and were able to find the rightful owner” explains Karen.

The jewels had been stolen in 2016.

“The person I spoke to became very emotional when she heard we had recovered the jewellery.”

This week the children will be going to the police station to report their find.