More people testing positive, more hospitalisations but number of deaths continues to fall

During the week from 19 to 25 January the number of people with COVID-19 that were admitted to Belgian hospitals averaged at 135 per day. This is a rise of 17% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. Today is the 5th day running that the 7-day rolling average for hospitalisations has risen.

On Monday it was up by 19%, on Sunday the increase was 14%, while on Saturday it was up by 5%. The larger increase on Monday came about due to an abnormally high number of hospital admissions (183) last Tuesday. This served to push up the 7-day rolling average for hospital admissions. Both the Ghent University statistician Bart Mesuere and the virologist Steven Van Gucht say that the increase will flatten off during the coming days. Nevertheless, we should remain on our guard.

On Monday 25 January 89 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals. 37 patients were discharged. There are currently 1,958 people with COVID-19 that are being cared for in Belgian hospitals of these 324 are on intensive care wards. 170 are on ventilators.

During the week from 16 to 22 January an average of 50 people with COVID-19 died each day. This is a fall of 3.6% compared with the previous week.

Between 16 and 22 January an average of 2,120 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is an increase of 5% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. During the same period an average of 42,600 people/day were tested for coronavirus. This is 5% down on the previous week. The percentage of those tested that test positive remains more or less stable at 5.6%.

As regards vaccinations, by Sunday 24 January 192,117 had received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 2.09% of the adult population. 584 people have received both the two required doses of coronavirus vaccine.