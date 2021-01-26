Mosque, church or synagogue: 15 worshippers tops

New secondary legislation clarifies the number of people allowed to attend services at places of worship at one time. The law stipulates that the number of people attending services at churches, mosques and synagogues may not exceed 15. In recent days police had to intervene at a Jewish orthodox synagogue in Antwerp because too many people were present in the building at the same time. Orthodox Jews argued that they were not attending a communal service but had made their way to the synagogue as individuals who were now expressing their faith. The clarification requested by the Mayor of Antwerp should prevent further unpleasantness.