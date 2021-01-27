“Nobody should be at the head of the queue for the vaccine”

Several professional groups including the police and fire-fighters have asked to be prioritised as they are key workers in close proximity with the public at large.

Kris De Meester of the Belgian Employers’ Organisation VBO argues that such distinctions will only fuel division.

“This is a time when above all we require solidarity. Measures need to stay in place for a long time. We can do with endless discussions between sectors and especially between workers in individual companies like a hole in the head. This approach will also lead to delays. Lists will have to be drawn up, checked. What we need is swift action for all the people. That will be the biggest aid to business”.