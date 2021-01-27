Antwerp hospital to monitor Jewish Covid patients at home

Medical director Kristiaan Deckers: “In the Jewish community people who are ill are nursed at home as long as possible. We don’t want people to wait until it gets really bad before they knock on our door. That could trigger a sudden influx in critical care wards. We want to avoid this.”

Antwerp’s GZA hospitals intend to work together with the Jewish voluntary organisation Hatzoloh. Saint Vincent’s is located at the heart of Jewish districts where levels of Covid four times the city average have been recorded.

“There hasn’t been a tsunami in our Covid wards but people are arriving daily through A&E. Via Hatzoloh we have learned that many people in the Jewish community are very unwell and are being treated at home.”

“We will provide a medical kit to allow patients to submit a number of parameters. It’s simple and reliable.”

“Our ambulance service has been working with Saint Vincent’s for years” says Samuel Markowitz of Hatzoloh. “Since the beginning of the pandemic and at the request of GPs we’ve been providing follow-up to Covid patients at home. We are glad to place our experience at the disposal of this pilot project with GZA.”

Mr Markowitz is also keen to clarify the figures on the uptake of corona tests last weekend. 1,600 people came forward, while 6,500 people live in the two areas described as part of Antwerp’s Jewish neighbourhoods. Mr Markowitz notes around 5,000 inhabitants are Jewish. A thousand of their number have recently been infected and were in quarantine and have already been tested recently. They need to be deducted.”

“A further 800 people were tested at school last week. Leaves 2,000. The figures show the Jewish community is concerned about health and is acting in an alert fashion.”