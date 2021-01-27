Corona latest: rise in all key indicators

Figures from science health institute Sciensano show that in the week to 26 January the average number of daily hospitalisations linked to coronavirus rose to 130. The figure is up 5% on the week. On Tuesday 141 people with Covid, the disease caused by coronavirus, were hospitalised. 167 patients were discharged.

1,932 patients are currently being treated with Covid in hospital. 325 are in critical care; 168 are on a ventilator.

In the week to 23 January on average 53 people with Covid died each day. The figure is up 5.1% on the week.

Over the same period on average 2,148 people a day tested positive. The figure is up 8% on the week. On average 43,400 tests were carried out each day. That’s up 0.4% on the week. 5.6% of tests come back positive.

By 25 January 212,618 people had been vaccinated against Covid. That’s 2.31% of the population. 683 people already received their second dose.