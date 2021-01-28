BRUSK is Bruges’ new exhibition site

Bruges and the Flemish government believe the investment in a new museum and art site will ensure the historic city is able to embrace contemporary and innovative art. BRUSK should become a treasured addition to the city’s already pretty extensive museum quarter. It will include two exhibition halls that lead to a new park. The name BRUSK was chosen because it’s short and powerful and speakers of many foreign languages will be able to get their tongue around it. In Dutch its also an acronym for “Bruges creates art” or “Bruges, City of Art”.

BRUSK’s design is the work of developer CIT Red, a design team headed by architects Robbrecht and Daem, who also designed the new Bruges concert hall building, and Olivier Salens Architects.