Corona update: more cases, hospitalisations and deaths
There’s been a further increase in the average number of people being hospitalised with coronavirus each day. In the week to 27 January 127 a day were hospitalised. The figure is up 3% on the week.
On Wednesday 118 patients were admitted. 165 were discharged.
1,851 patients are currently being treated for coronavirus in hospital. 314 are in critical care; 173 on a ventilator.
In the week to 24 January on average 53 deaths a day were linked to coronavirus. The figure is up 7.6% on the week.
Over the same period on average 2,163 people a day tested positive. That’s 9% more than the previous week.
On average 44,100 tests were carried out each day – up 2% on the week. 5.6% of tests are coming back positive.
By 26 January 229,863 people had received the first dose of the corona vaccine. That’s 2.49% of the population. 1,603 people have had a second dose.