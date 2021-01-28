Corona update: more cases, hospitalisations and deaths

On Wednesday 118 patients were admitted. 165 were discharged.

1,851 patients are currently being treated for coronavirus in hospital. 314 are in critical care; 173 on a ventilator.

In the week to 24 January on average 53 deaths a day were linked to coronavirus. The figure is up 7.6% on the week.

Over the same period on average 2,163 people a day tested positive. That’s 9% more than the previous week.

On average 44,100 tests were carried out each day – up 2% on the week. 5.6% of tests are coming back positive.

By 26 January 229,863 people had received the first dose of the corona vaccine. That’s 2.49% of the population. 1,603 people have had a second dose.