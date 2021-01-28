Dutch overtake US in foreign investment Top 10

The number of new investment projects and the number of new jobs created are both slightly lower than the previous year – both figures are down around 13% - but the figures from the Flemish government’s foreign trade and investment agency Flanders Investment & Trade (FIT) are better than expected.

The amount of cash invested has dropped significantly – from 5.2 billion in 2019 to 2.4 billion in 2020. Flemish premier Jan Jambon (nationalist), who revealed the figures, stresses that 2018 and 2019 were both record years, especially in the chemicals sector.

The figures show that the Netherlands has replaced the United States as the biggest foreign investor in Flanders. The Dutch launched 42 investment projects last year, US companies 37 projects, while UK businesses notched up 30 projects followed by the German (24) and the French (23).