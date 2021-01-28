It’s Poetry Day!
Poetry Day has been marked across Belgium today as this is the start of Poetry Week. In the town of Aalst (East Flanders) inhabitants could adopt a poem today. That meant they would have the poem on their front window. Some 100 poems were adopted across Aalst.
Joke De Schrijver of Aalst’s Utopia Library: “We’re trying to get people to come outside to look at the poems. It warms your heart to see people and residents’ committees are putting poems in the spotlight too. Everybody is joining in and it leads to a feeling of togetherness.”