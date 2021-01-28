Nurses top shortage league table
The Flemish employment agency VDAB has issued its annual list of jobs of which there is a shortage of candidates on the regional labour market. Featuring on the list means the VDAB makes a special effort to provide training for these professions.
190 jobs currently feature on the shortage list. Nurses once again top the list. The top 10 is mainly filled by jobs that require technical skills. Due to corona the shortage in some professions e.g. hospitality has evaporated, but this is expected only to be a temporary phenomenon.