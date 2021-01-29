Sports
JDM

Club Brugge victorious in Bruges derby

It was another week of mid-week football in the Belgian First Division. Matches were played on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings. On Tuesday evening there were wins for KV Mechelen and Royal Antwerp FC, while the match between Excel Mouscron and RSC Anderlecht ended in a 1-1 draw after Anderlecht equalised from a stoppage time penalty. 

On Wednesday the was a win for KRC Genk away at Zulte Waregem, while the matches between Beerschot and KV Kortrijk, Sporting Charleroi and OH Leuven and KAA Gent and Sint-Truiden all ended in draws. On Thursday evening Club Brugge beat Cercle Brugge in the Bruges derby and KV Oostende draw at home against Standard de Liège.

The results

Waasland-Beveren 2-3 KV Mechelen

KAS Eupen             0-2 Royal Antwerp FC

Excel Mouscron      1-1 RSC Anderlecht

KRC Genk               3-2 Zulte Waregem

Beerschot                0-0 KV Kortrijk

Sporting Charleroi   1-1 OH Leuven

KAA Gent                1-1 Sint-Truiden

Cercle Brugge         1-2 Club Brugge

KV Oostende         2-2 Standard de Liège

The league table with 24 games played

Club Brugge – 54 points

KRA Genk – 42 points

R. Antwerp FC – 40 points

Standard de Liège – 38 points

RSC Anderlecht – 37 points

KV Oostende – 36 points

OH Leuven – 36 points

Sporting Charleroi – 34 points

Beerschot – 34 points

KV Mechelen – 32 points

AA Gent – 31 points

Zulte Waregem – 30 points

KV Kortrijk – 30 points

KAS Eupen – 30 points

Sint-Truiden – 27 points

Excel Mouscron – 25 points

Cercle Brugge – 22 points

Waasland-Beveren – 21 points

 

Top stories