Club Brugge victorious in Bruges derby
It was another week of mid-week football in the Belgian First Division. Matches were played on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings. On Tuesday evening there were wins for KV Mechelen and Royal Antwerp FC, while the match between Excel Mouscron and RSC Anderlecht ended in a 1-1 draw after Anderlecht equalised from a stoppage time penalty.
On Wednesday the was a win for KRC Genk away at Zulte Waregem, while the matches between Beerschot and KV Kortrijk, Sporting Charleroi and OH Leuven and KAA Gent and Sint-Truiden all ended in draws. On Thursday evening Club Brugge beat Cercle Brugge in the Bruges derby and KV Oostende draw at home against Standard de Liège.
The results
Waasland-Beveren 2-3 KV Mechelen
KAS Eupen 0-2 Royal Antwerp FC
Excel Mouscron 1-1 RSC Anderlecht
KRC Genk 3-2 Zulte Waregem
Beerschot 0-0 KV Kortrijk
Sporting Charleroi 1-1 OH Leuven
KAA Gent 1-1 Sint-Truiden
Cercle Brugge 1-2 Club Brugge
KV Oostende 2-2 Standard de Liège
The league table with 24 games played
Club Brugge – 54 points
KRA Genk – 42 points
R. Antwerp FC – 40 points
Standard de Liège – 38 points
RSC Anderlecht – 37 points
KV Oostende – 36 points
OH Leuven – 36 points
Sporting Charleroi – 34 points
Beerschot – 34 points
KV Mechelen – 32 points
AA Gent – 31 points
Zulte Waregem – 30 points
KV Kortrijk – 30 points
KAS Eupen – 30 points
Sint-Truiden – 27 points
Excel Mouscron – 25 points
Cercle Brugge – 22 points
Waasland-Beveren – 21 points