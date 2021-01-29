COVID-19: Hospitalisations down, number of fatalities and people testing positive up

During the week from 22 to 28 January an average of 125 people with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals every day. This is 1% down on the average of 126 COVID-19 patients that were admitted to the country’s hospitals during the previous week (15 to 21 January).

On Thursday 28 January 130 COVID-19 patients were admitted to Belgian hospitals. 152 patients were discharged.

There are currently 1,817 people with COVID-19 that are being cared for in Belgian hospitals. 323 of these are in intensive care. 167 patients are on ventilators.

During the week from 19 to 25 January an average of 51 people in Belgium with COVID-19 died each day. This is 2.9% up on the 7-day rolling average of 50 COVID-19 deaths during the previous week (11 to 18 January).

During the week from 19 to 25 January an average of 2,210 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 12% up on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week.

During the week from 19 to 25 January an average of 45,000 people in Belgium were tested for coronavirus each day. This is 7% up on the previous week (12 to 18 January). The percentage of those tested that test positive for the virus is 5.6%.

By 26 January (the most recent date for which figures are available) a total of 243,412 had received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 2.64% of the total adult population. Meanwhile, 3,458 people had already received their second dose.