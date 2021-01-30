Number of coronavirus infections continues to rise, hospitalisations and deaths from the virus fall

During the week from 23 to 29 January an average of 120 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is 6% down on the 7-day rolling average of 128 hospital admissions per day during the previous week. On Friday 29 January 111 patients with coronavirus were admitted to Belgian hospitals. 133 patients were discharged.

There are currently 1,810 COVID-19 patients being cared for in Belgian hospitals of these 316 are on intensive care wards. 172 patients are on ventilators.

During the week from 20 to 26 January an average of 50 people in Belgium died after having become infected with coronavirus. This is 1% down on the 7-day rolling average of 51 during the previous week.

During the week from 20 to 26 January an average of 2,254 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 14% up on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week.

During the same period an average 45,200 people were tested for coronavirus each day. This is 9% up on the previous week. Of those tested 5.6% tested positive for corona virus.

By Thursday 28 January 259,012 Belgians had received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 2.81% of the adult population. 7,756 had already received their second dose.