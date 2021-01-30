Spy satellites that are “made in Belgium”

A new spy satellite network entered service a few days ago. The network will provide crystal clear images of the entire world and will greatly aid the Belgian military intelligence service ADIV in its works. The satellites are a Belgian-German-French joint venture and were for a large part made here in Belgium. Currently two satellites are operational. A third satellite will be launched at some date in the near future. The satellites send the information that they have gathered back to earth ever 90 minutes. They do so via a ground station at Kiruna in the Swedish Artic.