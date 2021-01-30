Take part in the annual garden bird census

This weekend people in the five Flemish provinces and Brussels are being encouraged to take a close look at the bird in their gardens. Many of those of us that are fortunate enough to have a garden often don’t give the birds that visit or live in it a second glance. However, once a year the nature organisation Natuurpunt organises a garden bird census. The data gathered from the thousands of people that participate provide a picture of the current state of garden bird populations. The census can also, for example, help identify declining species and enable ecologists to recommend steps that might be taken to halt their decline. Next weekend the Francophone nature organisation Natagora will be holding its garden bird census in the five Walloon provinces and Brussels.