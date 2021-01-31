40% of people returning to Belgium from a Red Zone country fail to get tested

Since the beginning of this year all those returning from a stay of more than 48 hours in a country or area of a country that is coloured red on the infection rate map are obliged to take a coronavirus test on their return to Belgium. During the first week of January 4 out of 10 people returning from Red Zone areas failed to take a test and this figure remained more or less the same during the rest of the month.

Earlier this month the Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne (Flemish liberal) and the country’s Chief Prosecutors agreed a tough approach to those flouting the rules on testing. Anyone refusing to take a test would be fined 250 euro. However, the threat of a fine doesn’t appear to have acted as a deterrent. Since the start of the year 30,000 people returning to Belgium from Red Zone areas have refused to get tested.