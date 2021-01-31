COVID-19: Further fall in hospitalisations and deaths, number of people testing positive continues to rise

During the week from 24 to 30 January an average of 119 people with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is down 10% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week when an average of 133 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospital each day. On Saturday 125 COVID-19 patients were admitted to the country’s hospitals, 169 patients were discharged. There are currently 1,766 people with COVID-19 that are being cared for in the country’s hospital. 318 of these are on intensive care wards. 164 patients are on ventilators.

During the week from 21 to 27 January an average of 49 people with COVID-19 died each day in Belgium. This is 6% down on the 78-day rolling average for the previous week when there were on average 52 COVID-19 deaths per day.

During the week from 21 to 27 January an average of 2,245 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 11% up on the daily average for positive tests during the previous week. However, between 21 and 27 January an average of 46,200 coronavirus tests were carried out each day. This is up 11% on the previous week. Of those tested 5.5% tested positive for the virus. This figure has remained stable during the past few days.

By Friday 29 January 270,740 people in Belgium had already received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine. 12,844 people have already had their second dose of the vaccine.