Dutch dominate World Cyclocross Champions in Ostend
The Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel (26) have won the men’s title in the World Cyclocross Championships in the West Flemish coastal city of Ostend. It was Mathieu van der Poel’s fourth men’s world title. It came just a day after another Dutch rider Lucinda Brand became Women’s World Cyclocross Champion.
Van der Poel’s win came despite the Fleming Wout van Aert (26) having dominated the early stages of the race. However, Van Aert’s hopes were dash by a flat tyre and he finished second. Bronze went to another Belgian rider Toon Aerts (27).
On Saturday Lucinda Brand took her first world cyclo-cross title after a dramatic finale in Ostend.
The 31-year-old went shoulder to shoulder with Annemarie Worst in the final corners before her fellow countrywoman’s crash gave her a winning advantage. A race-long battle saw Worst denied by just eight seconds. Denise Betsema took third to complete an all-Dutch podium.