Club Brugge now 14 points clear

It was another actioned-packed weekend of football in the Belgian First Division. Royal Antwerp FC move up to second place after a 3-2 win against Waasland-Beveren in Friday evening’s game. On Saturday there were wins for Beerschot and Sporting Charleroi, while the games between KV Mechelen and Racing Genk and KAS Eupen and Excel Mouscron ended in draws. On Sunday Club Brugge’s 3-1 win against Standard de Liège sees them go 14 points clear at the top. Zulte Waregem enjoyed a 2-1 win against KV Oostende. The match between RSC Anderlecht and AA Gent ended goalless and Sint-Truiden enjoyed a comfortable win against Cercle Brugge.