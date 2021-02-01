Sports

Club Brugge now 14 points clear

It was another actioned-packed weekend of football in the Belgian First Division. Royal Antwerp FC move up to second place after a 3-2 win against Waasland-Beveren in Friday evening’s game. On Saturday there were wins for Beerschot and Sporting Charleroi, while the games between KV Mechelen and Racing Genk and KAS Eupen and Excel Mouscron ended in draws. On Sunday Club Brugge’s 3-1 win against Standard de Liège sees them go 14 points clear at the top. Zulte Waregem enjoyed a 2-1 win against KV Oostende. The match between RSC Anderlecht and AA Gent ended goalless and Sint-Truiden enjoyed a comfortable win against Cercle Brugge.

The weekend’s results

R. Antwerp FC  3-2 Waasland-Beveren

KV Mechelen 0-0 KRC Genk

OH Leuven 0-1 Beerschot

KAS Eupen 1-1 Excel Mouscron

KV Kortrijk 1-3 Sporting Charleroi

Club Brugge 3-1 Standard de Liège

Zulte Waregem 2-1 KV Oostende

RSC Anderlecht 0-0 KAA Gent

Sint-Truiden 3-0 Cercle Brugge

The league table after 25 games

Club Brugge – 57 points

Royal Antwerp FC – 43 points

KRC Genk – 43 points

Standard de Liège – 38 points

RSC Anderlecht – 38 points

Sporting Charleroi – 37 points

Beerschot – 37 points

KV Oostende – 36 points

OH Leuven – 36 points

Zulte Waregem – 33 points

KV Mechelen – 33 points

KAA Gent – 32 points

KAS Eupen – 31 points

Sint-Truiden – 30 points

KV Kortrijk – 30 points

Excel Mouscron – 26 points

Cercle Brugge – 22 points

Waasland-Beveren – 21 points

 

 

