Club Brugge now 14 points clear
It was another actioned-packed weekend of football in the Belgian First Division. Royal Antwerp FC move up to second place after a 3-2 win against Waasland-Beveren in Friday evening’s game. On Saturday there were wins for Beerschot and Sporting Charleroi, while the games between KV Mechelen and Racing Genk and KAS Eupen and Excel Mouscron ended in draws. On Sunday Club Brugge’s 3-1 win against Standard de Liège sees them go 14 points clear at the top. Zulte Waregem enjoyed a 2-1 win against KV Oostende. The match between RSC Anderlecht and AA Gent ended goalless and Sint-Truiden enjoyed a comfortable win against Cercle Brugge.
The weekend’s results
R. Antwerp FC 3-2 Waasland-Beveren
KV Mechelen 0-0 KRC Genk
OH Leuven 0-1 Beerschot
KAS Eupen 1-1 Excel Mouscron
KV Kortrijk 1-3 Sporting Charleroi
Club Brugge 3-1 Standard de Liège
Zulte Waregem 2-1 KV Oostende
RSC Anderlecht 0-0 KAA Gent
Sint-Truiden 3-0 Cercle Brugge
The league table after 25 games
Club Brugge – 57 points
Royal Antwerp FC – 43 points
KRC Genk – 43 points
Standard de Liège – 38 points
RSC Anderlecht – 38 points
Sporting Charleroi – 37 points
Beerschot – 37 points
KV Oostende – 36 points
OH Leuven – 36 points
Zulte Waregem – 33 points
KV Mechelen – 33 points
KAA Gent – 32 points
KAS Eupen – 31 points
Sint-Truiden – 30 points
KV Kortrijk – 30 points
Excel Mouscron – 26 points
Cercle Brugge – 22 points
Waasland-Beveren – 21 points