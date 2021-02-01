Hospitalisations edge lower for fourth day
The average number of new cases of coronavirus continues to rise but hospitalisations and average deaths are both lower.
In the week to 31 January on average 114 patients were hospitalised with Covid, the disease caused by coronavirus. The figure is down 16% on the week and has picked up speed in recent days. On Sunday the fall was 10%, on Saturday 6% and on Friday 2%.
73 patients with Covid were hospitalised on Sunday. 52 patients were discharged. In all 1,787 people are currently being treated for Covid in hospital. 315 are in intensive care, 52 on a ventilator.
In the week to 28 January on average 49 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is down 2.3% on the week.
2,260 new cases were diagnosed on average each day. The figure is up 10% on the week.
On average 47,400 tests were carried out each day. That’s up 14% on the week. 5.5% of tests are coming back positive.
By 30 January 273,783 people had received a first dose of the corona vaccine. That’s 2.97% of the population. 15,850 inhabitants already got dose 2.