Hospitalisations edge lower for fourth day

In the week to 31 January on average 114 patients were hospitalised with Covid, the disease caused by coronavirus. The figure is down 16% on the week and has picked up speed in recent days. On Sunday the fall was 10%, on Saturday 6% and on Friday 2%.

73 patients with Covid were hospitalised on Sunday. 52 patients were discharged. In all 1,787 people are currently being treated for Covid in hospital. 315 are in intensive care, 52 on a ventilator.

In the week to 28 January on average 49 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is down 2.3% on the week.

2,260 new cases were diagnosed on average each day. The figure is up 10% on the week.

On average 47,400 tests were carried out each day. That’s up 14% on the week. 5.5% of tests are coming back positive.

By 30 January 273,783 people had received a first dose of the corona vaccine. That’s 2.97% of the population. 15,850 inhabitants already got dose 2.