It’s all change for prices on public transport

1 February is a day feared by the travelling public in Belgium as by tradition it is the day of the price hike across the public transport sector.

Colin Clapson

M-tickets at the Flemish local transport company De Lijn, which can be purchased online via website or app, rise from 1.80 euro to 2 euros.  The ten-trip m-card will set you back 16 euros instead of 15.

Season tickets and passes too become pricier too.

Belgium’s publicly-owned rail company NMBS too is sticking with tradition this year.  On average fares rise 2%.  There’s an even steeper hike for Youth Holiday Passes that allow under 27s unlimited travel during the holidays for either a week or a month. Multi-journey tickets become more expensive too.  Avoid this last price increase by purchasing online instead of a paper version.

Singles and returns for seniors, youngsters and bikes escape the price increase. 

