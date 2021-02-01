More Flemings contacted helplines in 2020

Above all the strict measures that were in force at the start of the first and second lockdowns brought with them a surge in the number of calls to helplines, the Flemish Welfare Minister Wouter Beke (Christian democrat) told VRT Radio 1’s morning news and current affairs programme ‘De ochtend’.

Last year Mr Beke's department provided extra funding to the helplines to help them cope with the additional workload. He has now announced additional financial support. The Welfare Minister told ‘De ochtend’ that "Through the Care for Tomorrow action plan 1.5 million euro more will be given over to strengthening the help lines”.