More Flemings contacted helplines in 2020
Last year there was an increase in the number of Flemings contacting help lines. Tele-Onthaal that lends an ear to people that are feeling down, the domestic abuse helpline 1712 and the helpline for children that are the victims of abuse or neglect Nupraatikerover.be all report an increase in the number of people contacting them during 2020. The same is true of the Centre for General Welfare (CAW) and the youth welfare advise serve JAC’s helplines. Only the suicide prevention helpline 1813 didn’t see an increase in calls.
Above all the strict measures that were in force at the start of the first and second lockdowns brought with them a surge in the number of calls to helplines, the Flemish Welfare Minister Wouter Beke (Christian democrat) told VRT Radio 1’s morning news and current affairs programme ‘De ochtend’.
Last year Mr Beke's department provided extra funding to the helplines to help them cope with the additional workload. He has now announced additional financial support. The Welfare Minister told ‘De ochtend’ that "Through the Care for Tomorrow action plan 1.5 million euro more will be given over to strengthening the help lines”.