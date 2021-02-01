PM’s family home attacked
Swastikas reminiscent of the Nazi occupation of Belgium during the Second World War have been daubed on the family home of Belgian premier Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) in East Flanders. Police cordoned off the entire street. East Flemish prosecutors have now launched an investigation.
The daily Het Laatste Nieuws reports that several swastikas were painted on the front of the house, a letterbox and a neighbour’s home using a spray can.
The vandalism was only noticed this morning. The PM says he’s not happy his home has been damaged and that an attempt has been made to intimidate his family including his children.
The Nazi paraphernalia have been removed. The photo below shows the paint being removed from a wall.