“Teachers should focus on core subjects”

Several experts believe children will not be able to make good the lost ground suffered as a result of lockdown and corona measures. International research shows many pupils are behind their learning schedule, though the size of the backlog varies from pupil to pupil. Four out of ten Flemish teachers are not convinced they will be able treat all the material they are supposed to cover this schoolyear. Experts call for teachers to focus on essential subjects and some pupils are not to bothered if subjects like e.g. religion would be dropped.