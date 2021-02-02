First vaccination centre opens in Brussels

Inge Neven of the Brussels health inspection: “At Pacheco we have the capacity to vaccinate between 900 and 1,000 people a day. Very low numbers of vaccines are available. This week we will be able to vaccinate 700 people. It will give us the leeway to optimise our procedures, but we do hope we’ll get more vaccines by next week so we can vaccinate in larger numbers.”

The first to be invited to Pacheco will be members of first line health care groups: GPs, ambulant nursing staff and dentists over 50 from the Brussels Region will get an invite this and coming weeks.