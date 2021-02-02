Iranian terror suspect in Belgian jail is top spy

The Iranian stands accused of involvement in a failed bomb attack targeting members of the Iranian opposition at a mass rally of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, the political wing of the People’s Mujahedin of Iran. Assadi has been held in a Belgian prison awaiting the verdict in his trial next Thursday, but it has also emerged that while in custody he was visited by his superiors, who made the journey from Tehran especially.

Together with three alleged accomplices including a Belgian-Iranian couple from Wilrijk (Antwerp Province) Assadi will appear in court on Thursday. The couple was arrested with a bomb in the boot of their car outside Brussels two years ago. They were on their way to a mass rally of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, the main Iranian opposition movement, being held in Paris.

Belgian prosecutors are seeking a twenty-year jail term for Assadi on account of his role in the failed bomb attack. New documents show that Assadi, the brain behind the attack, was not only responsible for instructing the Belgian-Iranian couple, but also had numerous contacts across the continent of Europe. The documents were provided by the German and Dutch police services.

In Assadi’s car German police discovered a green copy book containing 200 pages. The copy book contained receipts and it is thought this was part of Assadi’s book-keeping to allow him to reclaim his expenses from the Iranian intelligence service.