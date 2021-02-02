King Filip's holiday home extension plans on tiny French island criticised 

Île d'Yeu is a beautiful island off the French Atlantic coast. It has been a holiday destination for the Belgian royal family for years (photo). After renting a place there on several occasions, the king bought a house there two years ago.

Last year, a permit was granted for an extra building covering some 40 square metres. The local opposition party M'YEU has criticised this, arguing that it is situated in a natural area where extensions can cover a maximum of 30 square metres.

The issue was raised at the local council where mayor Bruno Noury explained that the go-ahead was "imposed" from above because of security reasons. Apparently, the extension is meant for royal security staff, in which case an exception can be made. The royal family claims that everything has been done according to the rules.

Opposition leader Patrice Bernard of M'YEU said he will not start a procedure against the building permit. He just wanted to make a case against the mayor's decision. He adds that he has nothing against King Filip. "He is a nice man, we like to see him here."