More infections, fewer hospitalisations: "I want to react against negative thinking"

The daily Covid update tells us that 2,324 new cases were reported each day on average between 23 and 29 January, a 9 percent rise on the week. However, 48,000 Covid tests were being carried out each day, which is 13 percent up on the week. Of each 100 tests, 5.5 turned out to be positive. This figure remains more or less the same.

The good news is that fewer patients have to go to hospital: 119 per day between 26 January and 1 February, a 12 percent drop on the week. This brings the total number of Covid patients in Belgian hospitals to 1,852; 325 of them are in intensive care with 172 on ventilators.

Just over 3 percent of the adult population Belgium (3.03) has now been vaccinated (or at least they have received a first jab). In total numbers, this means 279,195 Belgians.