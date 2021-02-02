Horse in tunnel causes long tailbacks in Antwerp

The news was reported by the local Gazet van Antwerpen (photos). Motorists were in for a special treat this morning in the Waaslandtunnel, a busy tunnel where only fast motorised traffic is allowed. A man was guiding his horse at ease through the busy connection.

"Around 11:45 AM we received a phone call. One of our teams went to the tunnel to make sure everything would be safe. When they arrived at the right bank, the man was fined", explains Willem Migom of the Antwerp police. It is not clear why the man made his move, but his action caused long tailbacks for Antwerp-bound traffic.