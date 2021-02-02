Woman stabbed on Brussels metro in “domestic”
A woman was stabbed on the Brussels metro at Weststation yesterday. The victim was seriously injured. Police arrested her attacker, who is being questioned at length.
Brussels public prosecutors speak of an incident of domestic violence. Attacker and victim were well known to each other and may have had a sexual relationship.
After the stabbing the attacker fled knocking down an expectant mum. Brussels prosecutors had the entire station cleared to enable them to carry out their investigation properly. CCTV footage has also been collected.