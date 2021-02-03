Dramatic fall in corona deaths explained

The virologist welcomed the fact that hospitalisations and deaths continued to fall while adding as any rise in cases was in step with increased testing this too was good news.

In the week to 2 February on average 117 patients with Covid, the disease caused by coronavirus, were hospitalised each day. The figure is down 10% on the week. 138 patients were admitted on Tuesday. 190 were discharged.

1,794 patients are in hospital with Covid. 311 are in intensive care; 172 are on a ventilator.

In the week to 30 January on average 43 deaths a day were linked to coronavirus. The figure is down a massive 21% on the week.

Statistician Bart Mesuere has an explanation for the drop in the number of deaths. The average is calculated over a seven-day period. One day that saw a high number of deaths being recorded has now dropped out of the figures, while another day with a low figure is now being considered.

2,348 people a day tested positive on average. The figure is 9% up on the previous week.

49,300 tests were carried out each day on average. The figure is up 14% on the week. 5.5% of tests come back positive.

By 1 February 3.10% of Belgium’s population had been vaccinated. 285,765 people had received a first shot; 21,159 a second.