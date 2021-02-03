Five Brussels police officers detained in rape probe

Catherine Collignon of Liege prosecutors: “I can confirm five Brussels police officers were detained. They are suspected of rape, assault and voyeurism. Two were freed following questioning. The three others appear before an examining magistrate on Wednesday.”

The officers were at work in the police zone City of Brussels/Elsene.



Ilse Van de Keere of Brussels police: “The general inspection and our internal affairs department intervened at the traffic division on Tuesday morning. Five officers were detained in connection with events in their private life. We do not possess any further info about this. They were led away at the request of Liege prosecutors. The head of Brussels police has requested further information from prosecutors in order to allow him to take appropriate measures”.