GSK to produce 100 million CureVac vaccines in Belgium

Belgium’s ordered 2.9 million doses of the vaccine that is currently in the last test phase of its development. The vaccine has not yet been OKed by the authorities, but the firm is eager to start production ASAP. Elisabeth Van Damme of GSK:

“CureVac is still in phase 3. It hasn’t yet been approved by the European Medicines Agency, but that should not exclude ramping up production ASAP irrespective of its registration. In Belgium we have a great trump card: the largest production facility for vaccines on the globe. We are proud to contribute in this way.”